Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Gamehost Price Performance

Shares of GH stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,754. Gamehost has a fifty-two week low of C$7.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.67.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of C$19.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.