Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as £114.80 ($147.20) and last traded at £114.70 ($147.07), with a volume of 19137 shares. The stock had previously closed at £113.10 ($145.02).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 145 ($1.86) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $120.00. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,290.82%.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,897.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of £102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,659.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 149 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9,767 ($125.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,552.83 ($18,659.87). 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.