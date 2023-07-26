Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as £114.80 ($147.20) and last traded at £114.70 ($147.07), with a volume of 19137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £113.10 ($145.02).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 145 ($1.86) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $120.00. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,290.82%.

The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,897.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of £102.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,659.65.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,767 ($125.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,552.83 ($18,659.87). 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

