Garmin (GRMN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Garmin has set its FY23 guidance at $5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.15-$5.15 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.85. Garmin has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 58.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Garmin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

