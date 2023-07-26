GATX (NYSE:GATX) Given Market Perform Rating at TD Cowen

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $137.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Price Performance

NYSE:GATX traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.43. The stock had a trading volume of 159,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,412. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in GATX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.