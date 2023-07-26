GATX (NYSE:GATX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90- EPS.

GATX Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE GATX traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $128.15. 30,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $115.07. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GATX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in GATX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in GATX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.