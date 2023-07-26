GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Stephens

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,852. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Insider Activity at GATX

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

