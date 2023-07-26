GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.85 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.