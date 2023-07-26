Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:GNK opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $584.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,384.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $34,519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 385,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 479,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 95,269 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

