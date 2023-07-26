Generac (GNRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Generac has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.28. 887,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,167. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $282.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.09.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Generac by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

