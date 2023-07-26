General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.60-12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.47 billion.

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.69.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

