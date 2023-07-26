General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.60-$12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.45 billion-$42.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.48 billion. General Dynamics also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.60-12.65 EPS.

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE GD traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,318. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.11. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

