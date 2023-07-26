General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $117.96 and last traded at $114.85, with a volume of 5189188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.25.

The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.11.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

