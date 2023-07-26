General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $117.96 and last traded at $114.85, with a volume of 5189188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.25.

The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

