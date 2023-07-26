General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22, RTT News reports. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Electric updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 9,460.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 286,449 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 641,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

