General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.75.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,960,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

