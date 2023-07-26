General Motors (NYSE:GM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,134,000 after buying an additional 462,539 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

