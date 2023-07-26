General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

General Motors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.9% annually over the last three years. General Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Motors to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in General Motors by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in General Motors by 8,026.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

