Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THRM. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 10.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 25.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THRM. StockNews.com lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 143,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.82 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

