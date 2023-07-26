Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $177.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.00.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $157.79 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $141.90 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

