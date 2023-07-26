Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 661,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $54,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,048,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,069. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.