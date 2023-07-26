Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 231,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 68,077 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 52.7% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Insider Activity

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $44,803.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,616,994 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $44,803.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,616,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,380,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,243,525 shares of company stock worth $2,141,787. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNA opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

