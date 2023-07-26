Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $44,803.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,616,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,380,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $44,803.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,616,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,243,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,787 over the last three months. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

