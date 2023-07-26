GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,274 shares of company stock worth $15,462,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $695,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in GitLab by 218.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 27.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.22. 591,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,487. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

