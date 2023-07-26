Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. 426,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $96,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,716.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $96,037.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,716.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $35,075.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,365.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,810 shares of company stock worth $168,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

