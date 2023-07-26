Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. 451,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,466. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $96,037.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,716.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $35,075.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685 shares in the company, valued at $134,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $96,037.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,716.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,810 shares of company stock valued at $168,309. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.