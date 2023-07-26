Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $454.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

