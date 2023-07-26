Glaukos (GKOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Glaukos to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Glaukos has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $80.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $40,552,353.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,522 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 520,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $17,593,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 809,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,346,000 after purchasing an additional 297,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Glaukos by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 223,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Glaukos from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

