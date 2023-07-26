Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 525 ($6.73) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($7.18) to GBX 550 ($7.05) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 575 ($7.37) to GBX 560 ($7.18) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.95) to GBX 610 ($7.82) in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. Glencore has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.