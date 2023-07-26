Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 123,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 494.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have commented on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

