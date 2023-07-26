Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.07

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 2823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.
The stock has a market cap of $690.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
