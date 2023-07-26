Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.07

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 2823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $690.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.