Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.37-10.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.71.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 407,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,623. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $96.23 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.14.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.10%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

