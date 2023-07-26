GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

GLYC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,644. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at GlycoMimetics

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLYC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 210.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Articles

