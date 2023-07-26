Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Receives $4.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

GROY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $2.85 price target on shares of Gold Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gold Royalty by 21.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gold Royalty by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

See Also

