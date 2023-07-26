Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 296.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,083,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.