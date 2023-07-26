Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$194.99 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 32.20%.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE GTE traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.83. 33,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of C$0.82 and a one year high of C$20.00. The company has a market cap of C$325.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.71.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

