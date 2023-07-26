Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:GRP.U traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

