Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 2,768 shares.The stock last traded at $9.21 and had previously closed at $9.61.

Gray Television Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $877.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 9.58%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

