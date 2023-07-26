Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.04 million during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of GLDD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 699,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

Insider Activity at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson purchased 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $414,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 260,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,812. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,989 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,864 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLDD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.