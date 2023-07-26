Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $172.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,976,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,551. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

