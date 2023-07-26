Green Brick Partners (GRBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $452.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.64 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 29.35%. On average, analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

GRBK stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $59.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Further Reading

