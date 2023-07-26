Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Declares — Dividend of $0.16

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1606 per share by the bank on Monday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

GGAL opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.