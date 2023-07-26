Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Declares — Dividend of $0.16

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1606 per share by the bank on Monday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.12.
Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance
GGAL opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
