Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading Down 4.9%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 779,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,286,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $992.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.68%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

