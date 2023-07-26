Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading Down 4.9%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 779,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,286,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.68%.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
