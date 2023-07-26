Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $3,362,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

JNJ traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.72. 13,903,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,692,748. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.20. The firm has a market cap of $448.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

