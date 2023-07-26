GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 53,635 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.10.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

