GXO Logistics (GXO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.40-$2.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.30-2.50 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GXO Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.9 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 62.4% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,484,000 after purchasing an additional 270,119 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.