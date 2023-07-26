GXO Logistics (GXO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.40-$2.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.30-2.50 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GXO Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.9 %
GXO Logistics stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
