Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Hamilton Beach Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

HBB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 10,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,456. The stock has a market cap of $139.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.68. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Beach Brands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

In related news, CFO Sarah M. Cunningham purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $35,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

