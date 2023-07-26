Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Insider Activity

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 4.1 %

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HWC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. 258,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.30. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.