Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

