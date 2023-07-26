Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE HVT.A traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 105. The firm has a market cap of $549.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

